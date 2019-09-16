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UAW Strike: Another Indicator of Bursting Bubble Economy
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14 views • September 16, 2019
What wins an election? “It’s the economy stupid.” It’s not just the drone strike on Saudi oil fields & what would happen with a wider Middle East War, the UAW strike on GM may be another signal that the economic bubble is about to burst.
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