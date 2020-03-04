A drive through the liberated areas of West Aleppo - Urem al Kubra to Aleppo City

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Taking you on a journey from liberated Urem Al Kubra in the western #Aleppo countryside on the roads now under control of the valiant Syrian Arab Army.
Urem Al Kubra was the furthest point we could visit before we would be among the #AlQaeda-overlorded terrorist groups still firing mortars and missiles along the roads we travelled.
I always marvel at the good humour of the SAA soldiers in all these tense and recently liberated areas across Syria. The minute you congratulate them, they break into grins and banter - they will inform me immediately of the "good places" to see and record - terrorist bomb factories, #WhiteHelmet centers etc. They will tell you of the risks but they will not prevent your journey.