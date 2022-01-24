© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Reckoning Is Coming Hard & Fast, Fauci The Monkey Is Loose & Aaron Rodgers Red Pilling America
Follow
2
Share
Report
340 views • January 24, 2022
If You Have An IRA or 401K, Transfer Over To Gold & Silver For No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
The reckoning is coming - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/22/professional-leftists-begin-trying-to-retreat-from-the-consequences-of-their-covid-nonsense/
Now Potatohead Biden is buying oil from Russia - https://www.independentsentinel.com/while-threatening-war-with-russia-bidens-buying-their-oil-out-of-need/
Here we go again, evacuating embassies - https://www.rt.com/russia/546853-us-embassy-ukraine-evacuation-reports/
DC shithole wants to ration food - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/22/dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-asks-residents-to-begin-voluntary-rationing-of-food-at-grocery-stores/?
Universities are nothing more than indoctrination camps - https://newspunch.com/university-slaps-trigger-warning-on-george-orwells-offensive-upsetting-1984-novel/
Inflation will kill the stock market - https://thegreatrecession.info/blog/why-inflation-is-not-going-to-give-the-fed-a-break/
Australia makes fans remove shirt with a question - https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2022/01/23/watch-australian-open-fans-asked-to-remove-t-shirts-asking-where-is-peng-shuai/
Fauci the monkey still on the loose - https://insiderpaper.com/lab-monkeys-escape-after-us-road-crash-one-on-the-loose/
Hello, the jab is the virus - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/just-latest-uk-data-shows-covid-infection-rate-among-triple-jabbed-boosted-higher-rising-faster-unvaccinated-across-almost-every-age-group-proving-vax-passports-effecti/
Mask nazis in Canada - https://wearechange.org/canadian-mailman-with-immunocompromised-wife-sent-home-for-wearing-n95-mask-while-working/
100 questions no one will answer - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/100-questions-they-dont-want-to-answer
Aaron Rodgers is becoming a thought leader - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aaron-rodgers-questions-whether-biden-got-81-million-votes/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1484866782003294208
Song - Silence: The story of COVID vaccine victims, From Daniel - https://rumble.com/vszi9y-silence-the-story-of-covid-vaccine-victims.html
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
The reckoning is coming - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/22/professional-leftists-begin-trying-to-retreat-from-the-consequences-of-their-covid-nonsense/
Now Potatohead Biden is buying oil from Russia - https://www.independentsentinel.com/while-threatening-war-with-russia-bidens-buying-their-oil-out-of-need/
Here we go again, evacuating embassies - https://www.rt.com/russia/546853-us-embassy-ukraine-evacuation-reports/
DC shithole wants to ration food - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/22/dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-asks-residents-to-begin-voluntary-rationing-of-food-at-grocery-stores/?
Universities are nothing more than indoctrination camps - https://newspunch.com/university-slaps-trigger-warning-on-george-orwells-offensive-upsetting-1984-novel/
Inflation will kill the stock market - https://thegreatrecession.info/blog/why-inflation-is-not-going-to-give-the-fed-a-break/
Australia makes fans remove shirt with a question - https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2022/01/23/watch-australian-open-fans-asked-to-remove-t-shirts-asking-where-is-peng-shuai/
Fauci the monkey still on the loose - https://insiderpaper.com/lab-monkeys-escape-after-us-road-crash-one-on-the-loose/
Hello, the jab is the virus - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/just-latest-uk-data-shows-covid-infection-rate-among-triple-jabbed-boosted-higher-rising-faster-unvaccinated-across-almost-every-age-group-proving-vax-passports-effecti/
Mask nazis in Canada - https://wearechange.org/canadian-mailman-with-immunocompromised-wife-sent-home-for-wearing-n95-mask-while-working/
100 questions no one will answer - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/100-questions-they-dont-want-to-answer
Aaron Rodgers is becoming a thought leader - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aaron-rodgers-questions-whether-biden-got-81-million-votes/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1484866782003294208
Song - Silence: The story of COVID vaccine victims, From Daniel - https://rumble.com/vszi9y-silence-the-story-of-covid-vaccine-victims.html
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.