BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Reckoning Is Coming Hard & Fast, Fauci The Monkey Is Loose & Aaron Rodgers Red Pilling America
Aimless News
Aimless News
432 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
340 views • January 24, 2022
If You Have An IRA or 401K, Transfer Over To Gold & Silver For No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA

$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate

The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf


Sources used in video:

The reckoning is coming - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/22/professional-leftists-begin-trying-to-retreat-from-the-consequences-of-their-covid-nonsense/

Now Potatohead Biden is buying oil from Russia - https://www.independentsentinel.com/while-threatening-war-with-russia-bidens-buying-their-oil-out-of-need/

Here we go again, evacuating embassies - https://www.rt.com/russia/546853-us-embassy-ukraine-evacuation-reports/

DC shithole wants to ration food - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/22/dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-asks-residents-to-begin-voluntary-rationing-of-food-at-grocery-stores/?

Universities are nothing more than indoctrination camps - https://newspunch.com/university-slaps-trigger-warning-on-george-orwells-offensive-upsetting-1984-novel/

Inflation will kill the stock market - https://thegreatrecession.info/blog/why-inflation-is-not-going-to-give-the-fed-a-break/

Australia makes fans remove shirt with a question - https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2022/01/23/watch-australian-open-fans-asked-to-remove-t-shirts-asking-where-is-peng-shuai/

Fauci the monkey still on the loose - https://insiderpaper.com/lab-monkeys-escape-after-us-road-crash-one-on-the-loose/

Hello, the jab is the virus - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/just-latest-uk-data-shows-covid-infection-rate-among-triple-jabbed-boosted-higher-rising-faster-unvaccinated-across-almost-every-age-group-proving-vax-passports-effecti/

Mask nazis in Canada - https://wearechange.org/canadian-mailman-with-immunocompromised-wife-sent-home-for-wearing-n95-mask-while-working/

100 questions no one will answer - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/100-questions-they-dont-want-to-answer

Aaron Rodgers is becoming a thought leader - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aaron-rodgers-questions-whether-biden-got-81-million-votes/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1484866782003294208

Song - Silence: The story of COVID vaccine victims, From Daniel - https://rumble.com/vszi9y-silence-the-story-of-covid-vaccine-victims.html


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.

These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
vaccinesnewspoliticspandemicmandates
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Willow Tohi
The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

Mike Adams
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Cassie B.
Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Garrison Vance
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy