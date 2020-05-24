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51 views • May 24, 2020
2020 Documentary about the most obvious, in your face, depopulation tool that everyone sees everyday in life - Chemtrails. Also known as Geoengineering, was established to keep us all, we the people, docile using chemicals that are poisonous to humans, animals and the environment. These known chemicals are Aluminium, Barium and Strontium which are raining down on us all everyday, being absorbed into our bodies through our skin. We should not have to take this abuse. Knowledge is power!
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