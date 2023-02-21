Create New Account
Pope Francis Declares ‘Pedophiles Have a Special Place in Heaven’
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday
Pope Francis has scandalized victims of sexual abuse by declaring that pedophilia is a mysterious illness and we must not judge those who are suffering from it. Instead, according to the pope, we must accept that God loves pedophiles, he created them for a reason, and he has reserved a special place in heaven for them.

According to Francis, we must accept pedophiles because they have existed throughout history, in all cultures and societies. “Sexual abuse of minors is, and historically has been, a widespread phenomenon in all cultures and societies,” he said. “I am reminded of the cruel religious practice, once widespread in certain cultures, of sacrificing human beings – frequently children – in pagan rites.”

Mirrored -

The People's Voice
