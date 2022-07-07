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MARGARET ANNA ALICE & DR. REINER FUELLMICH - THE CORONA COMMITTEE
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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uploaded from Right2Freedom on bitchute

Source: www.odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-111-Anna-Alice-Odysee-final:4

Margaret Anna Alice - Writer/Blogger
Substack: Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass. “Examining media narratives, propaganda, mass control, politics, psychology, history, philosophy & health with a focus on COVID to unmask totalitarianism.”

Author of Books and Articles (selection):

- The Vapor, the Hot Hat, & the Witches’ Potion (2021): is a COVID/New Normal/Great Reset fairytale [Book]
- A Mostly Peaceful Depopulation (2022) [P1 of an article series]

About:

- Introduction: Synopsis of the past 2 years formulated as
why questions, the answers to which can only be
1) profit; 2) power; and 3) democide
The definition and nature of a philanthropath (like Bill Gates): a socio/psychopath masquerading as a philanthropist.
- The reality of the unfolding democide and progression to one-world dictatorship:
- Evidence documenting the depopulation agenda dating back
to the Club of Rome 1971 Predicament of Mankind Project and 1974 Kissinger Report and up through the present-day “prophecies” of Yuval Noah Harari.

The Corona Committee was founded on the initiative of attorney and economist Viviane Fischer and attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. It is conducting a review of evidence on the Corona crisis and measures.

Learn more about the committee:
www.corona-investigative-committee.com

Keywords
politicspropagandahistoryphilosophydepopulationpsychologycovidmass control
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