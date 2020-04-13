Prayer for Salvation - Message to the Clergy

The forces of evil are getting stronger now, My child, they are planned by Satan through his army of wicked followers. These followers, through greed and love of self, follow in docile adoration and will be led into his flash paradise. His promised paradise is nothing but black darkness and by the time My children realise this the time for redemption will have passed.Prayer for SalvationAll of My children must, even if it be for the love of their own families, wake up to this evil, if they want to save each other. My Love will keep them guided, if they turn to Me now. They must never be afraid to turn and say:“O my Lord, lead me to Your Kingdom and protect me from the darkness that has engulfed my soul. Hear me now, O Sacred Heart, and through Your Goodness let Your Light of Love and Protection shine through.”Those of My children who say this prayer will be heard. Their pleas for salvation, for they and those whom they love, will be answered.I have, through My visionaries, guided by My Blessed Mother, painstakingly tried to send warnings to the world. Many, many times My visionaries, though rejected in the beginning, were finally accepted. This time, they will not be afforded the dignity of time for their Messages to be heard by enough of My people.