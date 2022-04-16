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Dr. José Luis Gettor On The Adverse Effects Of Prolonged Mask Use In Children
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87 views • April 16, 2022
Dr. José Luis Gettor on the adverse effects of prolonged mask use in children
In a new live stream, Dr. José Luis Gettor briefly referred to the short-, medium- and long-term adverse effects of prolonged mask use in children.
Although many people do not notice it, some damages can become irreversible, such as the death of neurons and a decrease in IQ during children's development.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/oxygen.html
In a new live stream, Dr. José Luis Gettor briefly referred to the short-, medium- and long-term adverse effects of prolonged mask use in children.
Although many people do not notice it, some damages can become irreversible, such as the death of neurons and a decrease in IQ during children's development.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/oxygen.html
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