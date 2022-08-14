Faith & Liberty #9 - They Won't Stop - w/ Leigh Stewy

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Faith & Liberty #9 - Streamed live on Sep 30th, 2021.
We talked increased restrictions in PEI, updates on the local Freedom movement, and we welcomed long time activist and freedom advocate Leigh Stewy (twitter: @LeighStewy) for a big ol' chat on all the things, plus the music breaks from Chris Burke of course!
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/