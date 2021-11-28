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WHAT THEY DID NOT TELL YOU ABOUT SATELLITES AND DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW...SO I'M TELLING YOU.
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366 views • November 28, 2021
Source: Free Your Mind. Note that at 08:30 when talking about the laying of undersea cables he says that their is "no allowance for the curvature of the earth"...just saying. Notice there are no cables between South America and Australia? Too far? Yes. When you lay the map out flat they are way far away from each other. This is why you cannot get a flight from South America directly to Australia or vice versa...think about it. Oh the lies they tell. More videos you might like:
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