Todd Coconato Radio Show I Is The Great Reprieve Over?
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Published 15 hours ago

In 2020 Pastor Todd Coconato wrote a book about what he called "The Great Reprieve". This was a time period from 2016 to now that he felt the Lord was giving us "more time" or "one more round". Many are now saying they feel a shift coming soon and that things could dramatically change in the next few years. We discuss this and more on today's important broadcast of The Todd Coconato Radio Show. 

