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AUSTRALIA NSW PREMIER RESIGNS OVER VACCINE BRIBE SCANDAL - VACCINE CONTAINS METAL AND PARASITES
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252 views • October 02, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vn7pe9-australia-nsw-premier-resigns-over-vaccine-bribe-scandal-vaccine-contains-m.html
In a video I posted last week, Billionaire Clive Palmer stated that Premier Gladys Berejiklian is being bribed by Vaccine manufacturers to push the vaccine.
In light of this news, she resigned today, October 1, 2021.
What's in the Covid19 Vaccine comes as no surprise as millions have been injured and murdered around the world.
https://rumble.com/vn7pe9-australia-nsw-premier-resigns-over-vaccine-bribe-scandal-vaccine-contains-m.html
In a video I posted last week, Billionaire Clive Palmer stated that Premier Gladys Berejiklian is being bribed by Vaccine manufacturers to push the vaccine.
In light of this news, she resigned today, October 1, 2021.
What's in the Covid19 Vaccine comes as no surprise as millions have been injured and murdered around the world.
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