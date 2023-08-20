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How Ukrainian Forces Shot Down Russia's Highly Regarded Ka-52 Alligator Helicopters
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47 views • August 20, 2023

US Military News


August 19, 2023


According to the 38th Separate Marine Brigade of Ukraine, they claimed responsibility for destroying the Ka-52 attack helicopter at 7:43 a.m. local time. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces also confirmed this report.


According to figures released by Ukraine's General Staff on Tuesday morning, Russia has suffered losses of 310 helicopters since February 2022. This count includes the helicopter that Ukraine claimed Russia lost at approximately 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday. However, the overall figure does not provide a specific breakdown of how many Ka-52 helicopters were among the losses.


As per information from the Dutch open-source intelligence outlet Oryx, Russia has experienced the loss of 38 of its highly regarded Ka-52 attack helicopters since the commencement of the all-out war last year. Nonetheless, it is important to note that this number may be underestimated as it only accounts for visually-verified losses, potentially excluding additional incidents.


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujWpAXgNMG8

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russiawarus military newsukraineka-52helicoptersalligatorshot down38th seprate marine brigade
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