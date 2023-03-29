Create New Account
MATT GAETZ: There will be no increase in the debt limit without significant spending cuts.
Today we are sending a clear message to Joe Biden: there will be no increase in the debt limit without significant spending cuts.

House Republicans have laid out a budget plan that does not cut Social Security or Medicare, but that attacks a woke and weaponized government that hurts the economic security of the American people.

https://truthsocial.com/users/RepMattGaetz/statuses/110101401529969417

Keywords
matt gaetzgovernment spendingfreedom caucus118th congressbudget plan

