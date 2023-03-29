MATT GAETZ: There will be no increase in the debt limit without significant spending cuts.

Today we are sending a clear message to Joe Biden: there will be no increase in the debt limit without significant spending cuts.
House Republicans have laid out a budget plan that does not cut Social Security or Medicare, but that attacks a woke and weaponized government that hurts the economic security of the American people.
