The Reason The System Banned Ivermectin | The First TV
Published 21 hours ago

Dr. Pierre Kory's book, "The War on Ivermectin" showed the groundbreaking medical cover-up of alternative treatments to Covid-19. The medical system was quick to shut down, sometimes outright banning, the use of ivermectin for the treatment of Covid. If there were prominent alternative treatments from the vaccine, it would steal pharmaceutical profits and lose its emergency authorization.

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

