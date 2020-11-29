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Bill DeBlasio Rounds up NYC Jews - Wins Anti-Semite Award as Hitler Smiles Upon Him
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101 views • November 29, 2020
With Bill DeBlasio giving clear preferential treatment for Black Lives Matter, completely dissolving in his mind the first amendment of our constitution, and punishing Jews on the basis of their religion and desire for equal treatment under the law, Bill DeBlasio or Kaiser Warren Wilhelm Jr. Has earned the bi-annual rabid anti-Semite award given out those who best exemplify the third Reich and Hitler's vision for the world.
satire of course, but not far off.
New York City is falling into a world pool of progressive racist nonsense.
#BillDebLasio #NYCJews #racism
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
satire of course, but not far off.
New York City is falling into a world pool of progressive racist nonsense.
#BillDebLasio #NYCJews #racism
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
free speechracismsatirefirst amendmentnycprogressiveanti-semitismprogressivismus politicswhite supremacyadolf hitleranti-semitesorthodox jewsbill deblasiocritical race theorynew york city politicsnew york politicsorthodox jews new yorkjewish discriminationunequal treatment under the lawus racismanti-jewish discriminationnew york city jewsjews in new yorkbill deblasio racism
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