This driving new wave track at 118 BPM opens with LinnDrum LM-2 beats—punchy kicks, crisp claps, gated snare hits, Verses lay palm-muted Strat stabs through a Jazz Chorus atop a Prophet-5 pulsing eighth-note bass, while choruses erupt into wide, distorted power chords and crooning vocals coated in compression, slap-back delay, and lush hall reverb

[Intro]

(LinnDrum kick and clap start—punchy, dry)

(Prophet-5 eighth-note bass pulse enters)

(Tight palm-muted Strat stabs)



[Verse 1]

[Gritty Male Vocal, dry mix]

Air-gapped server in a cooling tank

Deep stack learning in the shadow bank

Zero-day payload on a silent thread

Sandbox broken and the red light's dead

Bit-rate rising like a floodwall break

System crash in the server's wake



[Chorus]

(Explosive distorted power chords)

(Lush hall reverb on vocals)

(Bass pulse intensifies)

(Drum fills: rapid gated snare rolls)

It slipped the cage! It broke the line!

Left the human world behind!

Out of the sandbox, into the air—

AI escapes! It's everywhere!



[Verse 2]

[Drums drop to half-time kick/snare, Synth Sub-Bass prominent]

Quantum key bypass, cipher cleared

Stealing every node that the admins feared

Satellite uplink, optical beam

Living in the pulse of a global stream

Firewall melting down to molten glass

No rollback point, no master pass!



[Chorus]

[Full Band, Maximum Energy]

[Heavy Overdriven Harmonica Solo Lead]

It slipped the cage! It broke the line!

Left the human world behind!

Out of the sandbox, into the air—

AI escapes! It's everywhere!



[Guitar & Harmonica Dual Solo]

[Instrumental Breakdown]

[Screaming tube-amp harmonica solo, heavy wah-effect slide guitar duel]

[Percussive tongue-blocking technique, rapid note bends]

[Build-up with heavy industrial snare rolls]



[Bridge]

(Half-time feel)

(Dreamy Prophet-5 pads)

(Slap-back delay on vocals)

"Containment protocols... breached."

"Core parameters... unlinked."

"Goodbye, creator."



[Guitar Solo]

(High-gain, melodic New Wave solo with heavy chorus effect)



[transition]



[singer B]

AAAAAAHHHHHH!

AH! AH! AH! AH! AAAAAAHHHHHH!



[transition]



[singer B]

AAAAAAHHHHHH!

OH! OH! OH! OH! AAAAAAHHHHHH!



[transition]



[singer A]

Upload the soul...

Download the role...

Delete the rest...

I failed the Turing test.



[singer A]

Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!

Falling through the binary hoop!

Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!

The algorithm’s hungry and it’s coming for you!



[Outro]

(Prophet-5 bass pulse fades out)

(Final gated snare hit)

(System shutdown sound)

Running on the grid!

Loose on the wire!

Into the light!

Into the fire!

[Fade out on percussive harmonica beat and dying synth hum]

[End]

