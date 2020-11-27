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SITREP: THREE TIMES MORE MILITARY AIRCRAFT ARE FLYING THAN NORMAL TO GITMO [ Monkey Werx US - Overwatch SITREP 11.24.20 - Government Corruption, Guantanamo Bay 11/28/20 ] ]
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745 views • November 27, 2020
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Government Corruption, Guantanamo Bay 11/28/20
Check out the Blog.
This will be the same content MilSpecOpsMonkey posts on twitter; however, without the character limitations, shadow-banning and other control measures put into place by the provider. If you want the latest SITREPS on flights to GTMO or XPL, general overwatch of helo activity as well as MONKEYWERX biblical news and studies - this will be the place to stay up-to-date.
https://www.monkeywerxus.com/blog
Over the past few weeks, record numbers of military aircraft have taken to the skies over the United States. Normally, we see a number in the 250 range but the increase had us in the 1600+ range for several days. It is important to note that the military doesn’t always “squawk” on a transponder we can see, so the numbers are likely much higher.
In addition to this, there has been an uptick in the flight activity for known “farm birds” to black sites (shown in the picture above). Which, historically in the past, this was an indication we were about to see something big hit the news (e.g Epstein, Maxwell, etc). This “surge” however, seems to be continuing on like a never-ending gobstopper. Five aircraft are responsible for nearly 100 flights in just a few weeks.
Combine the two activities, and one could come to the conclusion we are about to see something go down that will certainly be historical in nature.
What does it all mean? I am looking at this from three different possible scenarios:
People involved in the voting fraud are being pursued
Members of the terrorist organization(s) BLM and ANTIFA are being pursued and/or human traffickers
A combination of both MONKEY WERX say this because of several reasons. First and foremost, we know of the Dominion server that was apprehended in Germany just a few days after the election and we know the CIA is heavily involved in this activity. We have also witnessed the DOJ aircraft head to Toronto, Canada - also another home of the Dominion company. In addition to this, we have certain individuals who work for Dominion that have disappeared. Indicating they are either in hiding or they have been taken for a ride on one of our Ops birds. Given the magnitude of the crime, the need for a timely resolution, and this flurry of black site activity butted up against this event, I am inclined to say this is likely scenario #1 we are seeing unfold. However, it doesn’t fully account for the military birds.
That said, MONKEY WERX have heard there are over 7000 cyber teams engaged in investigating this crime as well. Question is, are they military assets or civilian? Either way, more than likely they would be flying on a mix of commercial and military aircraft - assuming they are boots on the ground. If it is civilian, then the vast number of military aircraft wouldn’t be connected.
That leads us to look the military aircraft type as the volume we are seeing are primarily what we refer to as “heavies”. Meaning large transport types such as C130, C5 and C17’s. Those are used for several things - troop movements, equipment and supplies. Could this be Operation Warp Speed? Could it be troops being prepositioned for a Trump takedown of the Deep State? Could it be equipment such as Humvee’s and tanks, etc. being sent to forward operating bases in the event of social unrest? Those are the million dollar questions.
Now let’s add another data-point to the mix - Joe 30330 Biden. Where has he been and what’s with the use of the green screens? This appears to be an upscale in-home set-up or maybe a small local theatre. Either way, it certainly comes across as odd.
-------------
I also imagine Bernie and his commie buddies have all realized they were duped by Dominion voting system as well. Joe certainly knows his days are numbered.
This brings us to number two and the terrorist/human traffickers. We did just see a 700 person human trafficking operation taken down in Florida over the past week; That again brings me back to numbero uno in terms of the black site traffic increase, but it doesn’t account for the military air traffic increase.
Through the process of elimination, I think what we are seeing is the combo package - supersized. We know the left will complete flip out once Trump doesn’t concede. We know they already have plans to storm the White House and to attack Trump supporters. I think what we are actually witnessing is the ramp up of our US Military (not the National Guard) in preparation for mass civil unrest and our intelligence teams doing a simultaneous shake-down of the treasonous voter fraud perps.
One thing for certain. The weeks to come will indeed shed light on what we are seeing unfold and I think it will be sooner rather than later. Tune into my YouTube updates as things continue to unfold!
God Bless.
Monkey Out.
END OF MONKEY WERX US BLOG
OK PATRIOTS - GO SHOPPING AT MONKEY WERXS AND SUPPORT THEM
Government Corruption, Guantanamo Bay 11/28/20
Check out the Blog.
This will be the same content MilSpecOpsMonkey posts on twitter; however, without the character limitations, shadow-banning and other control measures put into place by the provider. If you want the latest SITREPS on flights to GTMO or XPL, general overwatch of helo activity as well as MONKEYWERX biblical news and studies - this will be the place to stay up-to-date.
https://www.monkeywerxus.com/blog
Over the past few weeks, record numbers of military aircraft have taken to the skies over the United States. Normally, we see a number in the 250 range but the increase had us in the 1600+ range for several days. It is important to note that the military doesn’t always “squawk” on a transponder we can see, so the numbers are likely much higher.
In addition to this, there has been an uptick in the flight activity for known “farm birds” to black sites (shown in the picture above). Which, historically in the past, this was an indication we were about to see something big hit the news (e.g Epstein, Maxwell, etc). This “surge” however, seems to be continuing on like a never-ending gobstopper. Five aircraft are responsible for nearly 100 flights in just a few weeks.
Combine the two activities, and one could come to the conclusion we are about to see something go down that will certainly be historical in nature.
What does it all mean? I am looking at this from three different possible scenarios:
People involved in the voting fraud are being pursued
Members of the terrorist organization(s) BLM and ANTIFA are being pursued and/or human traffickers
A combination of both MONKEY WERX say this because of several reasons. First and foremost, we know of the Dominion server that was apprehended in Germany just a few days after the election and we know the CIA is heavily involved in this activity. We have also witnessed the DOJ aircraft head to Toronto, Canada - also another home of the Dominion company. In addition to this, we have certain individuals who work for Dominion that have disappeared. Indicating they are either in hiding or they have been taken for a ride on one of our Ops birds. Given the magnitude of the crime, the need for a timely resolution, and this flurry of black site activity butted up against this event, I am inclined to say this is likely scenario #1 we are seeing unfold. However, it doesn’t fully account for the military birds.
That said, MONKEY WERX have heard there are over 7000 cyber teams engaged in investigating this crime as well. Question is, are they military assets or civilian? Either way, more than likely they would be flying on a mix of commercial and military aircraft - assuming they are boots on the ground. If it is civilian, then the vast number of military aircraft wouldn’t be connected.
That leads us to look the military aircraft type as the volume we are seeing are primarily what we refer to as “heavies”. Meaning large transport types such as C130, C5 and C17’s. Those are used for several things - troop movements, equipment and supplies. Could this be Operation Warp Speed? Could it be troops being prepositioned for a Trump takedown of the Deep State? Could it be equipment such as Humvee’s and tanks, etc. being sent to forward operating bases in the event of social unrest? Those are the million dollar questions.
Now let’s add another data-point to the mix - Joe 30330 Biden. Where has he been and what’s with the use of the green screens? This appears to be an upscale in-home set-up or maybe a small local theatre. Either way, it certainly comes across as odd.
-------------
I also imagine Bernie and his commie buddies have all realized they were duped by Dominion voting system as well. Joe certainly knows his days are numbered.
This brings us to number two and the terrorist/human traffickers. We did just see a 700 person human trafficking operation taken down in Florida over the past week; That again brings me back to numbero uno in terms of the black site traffic increase, but it doesn’t account for the military air traffic increase.
Through the process of elimination, I think what we are seeing is the combo package - supersized. We know the left will complete flip out once Trump doesn’t concede. We know they already have plans to storm the White House and to attack Trump supporters. I think what we are actually witnessing is the ramp up of our US Military (not the National Guard) in preparation for mass civil unrest and our intelligence teams doing a simultaneous shake-down of the treasonous voter fraud perps.
One thing for certain. The weeks to come will indeed shed light on what we are seeing unfold and I think it will be sooner rather than later. Tune into my YouTube updates as things continue to unfold!
God Bless.
Monkey Out.
END OF MONKEY WERX US BLOG
OK PATRIOTS - GO SHOPPING AT MONKEY WERXS AND SUPPORT THEM
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