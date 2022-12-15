2022 Recap Webinar

Join us Friday, December 16th at 1pm Eastern for another free webinar hosted by Allan Campbell, our Director of Education.





Allan will be wrapping up this year by giving you a recap of what Food Forest Abundance has been up to in 2022, all the amazing projects and solutions that we as a collective team have worked on and will continue working on in 2023.





This is also an opportunity to ask any questions that you may have and a chance to meet other like-minded individuals who are passionate about permaculture, growing food, and helping shape a better world.





When: Friday, December 16th at 1pm Eastern

Link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8134925240