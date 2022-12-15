Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2022 Recap Webinar
5 views
channel image
Food Forest Abundance
Published 20 hours ago |

Join us Friday, December 16th at 1pm Eastern for another free webinar hosted by Allan Campbell, our Director of Education.


Allan will be wrapping up this year by giving you a recap of what Food Forest Abundance has been up to in 2022, all the amazing projects and solutions that we as a collective team have worked on and will continue working on in 2023.


This is also an opportunity to ask any questions that you may have and a chance to meet other like-minded individuals who are passionate about permaculture, growing food, and helping shape a better world.


When: Friday, December 16th at 1pm Eastern

Link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8134925240

Keywords
homesteadingpermaculturegrowyourownfoodnaturallivingfarmlifefoodforestabundancehomesteadlifegrowingfreedomgrowingfoodselfsufficientorganicfarmeatorganic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket