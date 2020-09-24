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The Far Right Boogeyman | Popp Culture
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324 views • September 24, 2020
As stunning and brave "peaceful protests" go into their fourth month with untold billions in damages, the lamestream media still insists that the "evil far right" is the biggest threat to this country. The time has come to call out the boogeyman.
"MGTOW's Guide to Retiring on $200K in Southeast Asia"
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Now downloadable in: PDF, MOBI for Kindle, EPUB, and Text-to-Speech MP3
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"Curse of the High IQ" available in Paperback or eBook!
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"Burning the Midnight" available in Paperback or eBook!
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/q1AKH
2. https://archive.vn/6ObkT
3. https://archive.vn/40Wbx
4. https://csis-website-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/s3fs-public/200616_Jones_Methodology_v3.pdf
5. https://archive.vn/OTuHd
6. https://archive.vn/hWRKr
7. https://archive.vn/9Ec1x
8. https://archive.vn/rxmsB
9. https://archive.vn/qXlsy
10. https://archive.vn/rHhoT
11. https://archive.vn/fCx8y
12. https://archive.vn/Cgnjs
13. https://archive.vn/iGj7L
14. https://tinyurl.com/y3oyne43
15. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJYYdoZzo-o
16. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prmL14ERKkQ
17. https://archive.vn/bfmxx
18. https://archive.vn/BhQ7c
19. https://archive.vn/r9Ms7
20. https://archive.vn/Z0F5C
21. https://archive.vn/YWG47
22. https://archive.vn/B2Fsz
23. https://archive.vn/Tuw9d
24. https://archive.vn/5he6T
"MGTOW's Guide to Retiring on $200K in Southeast Asia"
Available now on http://www.MGTOWBooks.com
Now downloadable in: PDF, MOBI for Kindle, EPUB, and Text-to-Speech MP3
Use the promo code POPP to save 10%!
"Curse of the High IQ" available in Paperback or eBook!
https://www.amazon.com/Curse-High-IQ-Aaron-Clarey/dp/1522813756
"Burning the Midnight" available in Paperback or eBook!
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/q1AKH
2. https://archive.vn/6ObkT
3. https://archive.vn/40Wbx
4. https://csis-website-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/s3fs-public/200616_Jones_Methodology_v3.pdf
5. https://archive.vn/OTuHd
6. https://archive.vn/hWRKr
7. https://archive.vn/9Ec1x
8. https://archive.vn/rxmsB
9. https://archive.vn/qXlsy
10. https://archive.vn/rHhoT
11. https://archive.vn/fCx8y
12. https://archive.vn/Cgnjs
13. https://archive.vn/iGj7L
14. https://tinyurl.com/y3oyne43
15. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJYYdoZzo-o
16. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prmL14ERKkQ
17. https://archive.vn/bfmxx
18. https://archive.vn/BhQ7c
19. https://archive.vn/r9Ms7
20. https://archive.vn/Z0F5C
21. https://archive.vn/YWG47
22. https://archive.vn/B2Fsz
23. https://archive.vn/Tuw9d
24. https://archive.vn/5he6T
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