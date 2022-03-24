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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/23/22 Anemia, Constipation, Eczema, Shortness Of Breath
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43 views • March 24, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/23/22 Anemia, Constipation, Eczema, Shortness Of Breath
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE

Air Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the story of the Russians holding Brittany Griner. Contending he thinks the Russians are studying the top flight athlete. At six foot nine inches and in incredible shape. She is also a lesbian that had her breasts removed. Doc asserts that homosexuality is due to the mother missing nutrients when the fetus's brain was forming.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of vitamin D and it's relationship with psoriasis and vitaligo. For the study researchers gave 35,000 IU of vitamin D3 to patients with psoriasis and vitaligo for six months. Concluding that high dose vitamin D3 therapy may be a safe and effective treatment for those with psoriasis and vitaligo.
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Ieta has a friend diagnosed with stage 4 uterine cancer.

Sandra has been diagnosed with Huntington's disease and depression.

Diane has several health challenges including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, anemia, constipation, eczema, shortness of breath and is obese.

David has a friend with loose joints.
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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