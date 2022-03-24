Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/23/22 Anemia, Constipation, Eczema, Shortness Of Breath(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the story of the Russians holding Brittany Griner. Contending he thinks the Russians are studying the top flight athlete. At six foot nine inches and in incredible shape. She is also a lesbian that had her breasts removed. Doc asserts that homosexuality is due to the mother missing nutrients when the fetus's brain was forming.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of vitamin D and it's relationship with psoriasis and vitaligo. For the study researchers gave 35,000 IU of vitamin D3 to patients with psoriasis and vitaligo for six months. Concluding that high dose vitamin D3 therapy may be a safe and effective treatment for those with psoriasis and vitaligo.CallersIeta has a friend diagnosed with stage 4 uterine cancer.Sandra has been diagnosed with Huntington's disease and depression.Diane has several health challenges including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, anemia, constipation, eczema, shortness of breath and is obese.David has a friend with loose joints.