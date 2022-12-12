Killer Robot Plan Killed. For Now.

After initially approving a new plan to allow police robots to be armed with lethal force, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors faced such a severe public backlash that they actually reversed course and banned the practice, at least for now. But the plan only came to light due to a 10th Amendment law passed in 2021 addressing the unconstitutional federal militarization of local police.
