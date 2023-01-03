FIGHTING INFLATION AT THE EXPENSE OF THE PEOPLE | WESTERN BANKS INCREASE INTEREST RATES

FIGHTING INFLATION AT THE EXPENSE OF THE PEOPLE | WESTERN BANKS INCREASE INTEREST RATESHigh inflation continues to dominate the headlines as the world enters the new year. RT contributor Chris Emms takes a deeper look at the matter.
source,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bITrIP9p5UXu/?list=notifications&randomize=false
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.