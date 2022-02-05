© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Stuckelberger on the dangers of COVID vaccines
Follow
0
Share
Report
160 views • February 05, 2022
Taken from ORWELL CITY - Telegram. | Another important point that Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger addressed in the interview she gave for the radio station El Mirador del Gallo was the danger posed by the misnamed vaccines.
According to the doctor, and based on what's being seen in athletes and vaccinated people in general, this isn't a vaccine, but poison, and parents should refrain from getting their children vaccinated.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/poison.html
According to the doctor, and based on what's being seen in athletes and vaccinated people in general, this isn't a vaccine, but poison, and parents should refrain from getting their children vaccinated.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/poison.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.