Mike in the Night 494 - Trump Distraction , Seriously damaged Hearts , Hot war Ahead

Shop from my Game store ! - https://merrittgames.com/

Legal Troubles Click Here - https://tinyurl.com/mikedecoder

Over 100 million Americans may have seriously damaged their Heart due to Covid Vaccination according to Expert Doctor

The vaccines are causing heart injury in at least 2.8% of people who receive the covid injections.

According to Dr. Thomas Levy, a minimum of 7 million Americans now have hearts damaged by covid “vaccines.” And, although there’s no way of being certain at this time, he said, it’s within the realm of possibility that over 100 million people in America have some degree of heart damage from the injections – not myocarditis, but heart damage that will be detectable with a troponin test.

Dr. Thomas Levy is an American cardiologist and an attorney-at-law. He is a contributing editor for the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service and serves as a consultant to LivOn Labs.

During an interview with Steve Kirsch on Tuesday he discussed the effects the spike protein was having on the heart. He has recently published an essay titled ‘Myocarditis: Once Rare, Now Common’ which formed the basis of the discussion.

In an article written after the interview, Kirsch highlighted another topic discussed which was heart damage in vaccinated pilots as revealed in a change to Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) guidelines.

In October 2022, the FAA quietly changed the electrocardiogram (“ECG”) parameters for pilots to accommodate people who have a cardiac injury – suggesting that the vaccine had been causing a huge number of pilots to fail their screening.

In its updated ‘Guide for Aviation Medical Examiners’, the FAA widened the ECG parameters beyond the normal range – from a PR max of 0.2. And they didn’t widen the range by a little, Kirsch wrote, they widened it by a lot.

This is a tacit admission from the US government that the covid vaccine has damaged the hearts of American pilots. Not just a few pilots, wrote Kirsch, a lot of pilots and a lot of damage.