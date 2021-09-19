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The Evidence For Ivermectin And COVID-19️
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70 views • September 19, 2021
The Evidence For Ivermectin And COVID-19️
Let's get this video to as many eyes as possible!
Download it and post it! Share the rumble link!
Send it to family and friends! Spread it across social media!
Drop it in conversations! Tag all fellow patriots!
400k views in the last 48 hours! Let's get to 4 million views across social media in the next 48 hours!
@RedPillPharmacy 💊
Let's get this video to as many eyes as possible!
Download it and post it! Share the rumble link!
Send it to family and friends! Spread it across social media!
Drop it in conversations! Tag all fellow patriots!
400k views in the last 48 hours! Let's get to 4 million views across social media in the next 48 hours!
@RedPillPharmacy 💊
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