Behind the Circus: Part 2 "Their Counter-Attack"

From March 17th, 2019
Pastor Dean shares part 2 of his "Behind the Circus" series (an expose' on the "leaders" of the present Flat Earth movement). This presentation covered the facts that long BEFORE the witches, Satanists, New Agers, and antichrist flat earthers, this BIBLE truth was championed by Christians going all the way back to the Reformation with Martin Luther. Pastor Dean also confronted the attacks from two new anti-Biblical cosmology documentaries. Additionally, there is a clip from Joe Rogan's podcast with guest Alex Jones talking about the firmament, flat earth, and "aliens" and some "weird dumb preacher in Alabama" making them upset. Joe and Alex try to twist the Bible into the Illuminati alien deception.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.