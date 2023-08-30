Behind the Circus: Part 2 "Their Counter-Attack"

From March 17th, 2019

Pastor Dean shares part 2 of his "Behind the Circus" series (an expose' on the "leaders" of the present Flat Earth movement). This presentation covered the facts that long BEFORE the witches, Satanists, New Agers, and antichrist flat earthers, this BIBLE truth was championed by Christians going all the way back to the Reformation with Martin Luther. Pastor Dean also confronted the attacks from two new anti-Biblical cosmology documentaries. Additionally, there is a clip from Joe Rogan's podcast with guest Alex Jones talking about the firmament, flat earth, and "aliens" and some "weird dumb preacher in Alabama" making them upset. Joe and Alex try to twist the Bible into the Illuminati alien deception.