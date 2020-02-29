© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 3: How to Make Sodium Chlorite Solution (aka MMS)
Follow
40
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8802 views • February 29, 2020
In this video, you will learn how to make sodium chlorite solution (aka MMS). In Part 2, you learned how to make the MMS activator in order to produce chlorine dioxide. In Part 4 of this series, I will show you how I activate and take MMS for oral consumption.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.