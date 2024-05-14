Remember, not even one of us deserves anything but an eternity in hell, “for ALL have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” and “the wages of sin is death”. Anything other than hell is a gift of God. As it is written, “but the gift of God is life eternal through Christ Jesus, our Lord.”



The unrepented sin is an unforgiven sin, and we cannot repent of what we do not face. Therefore, face your shortcomings.



#Repent, #TheWagesOfSinIsDeath, #FaceYourShortcomings

