BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The present World System is a Simulation
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
28 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • July 13, 2023

The Earth is 3+ dimensions with metes & bounds. The World [System] is only 2 dimensional [made up from flat paper-like contracts with mere words].People are fooled into treating The World (The Flat "Earth") as they would the [growing blueberry-like] Earth. This makes "The World" only a simulation of the Earth. These two have been confused on purpose by those who pledge allegiance to The World [of debt]. A simulation is a false REPRESENTATION or artificial reality---with corrupt REPRESENTATIVEs. "Your" (if you pledge-vote for it) corporate governing body-politic is merely a simulation of a free society!


"We create with our minds." Don't let/allow/comply-with Artificial "Intelligence" & The Elite Cabal fooling/magically SPELL-ING you under THEIR propagandized version of a degenerating-enslaving Satanic Time-Line which follows THEIR simulation! ..Create our own! Start positive-Trust asset-based State Banks. Finish what JFK started. THEY can't assassinate us all. Don't comply with any debt-based digitized currency pool.

When the monetary pool is based on a System/dollar that has NO debt ceiling it is a total simulation or false/fake/imitation. There is NO limit/ceiling to that system of fraud! Under THEIR planned further degeneration/fakery if there comes a cash-less $---only digitized---those who control this digitized System (monetary pool) will have total control over the people utilizing that digitized fakery or simulated One World Order! ..THEIR dream of total power by those PowersThatBe/Cabal/Elite, while on the other hand: The chattel will be totally enslaved; due to propaganda (or mind-controlling JABs) from ThesePowersThatBe "That it is for your good & wellbeing of The children... that YOU WILL OWN NOTHING & BE HAPPY." -Thank you, Klaus Schwab, WorldEconomicForum... " 'Cause we will OWN IT ALL including your children... You peon Munchkins!"


Black Goo/black "graphene"/dark thoughts-wishes are not exactly "extra-terrestrial?" Is IT in "Bill Gates' JAB?" Video mark: 58:00 - 59:16 https://rumble.com/v2wbm8k-super-soldier-talk-brad-olsen-whats-really-in-antarctica.html

Heads-up: Sunspot AR3372.

Again, without communicating with each other, Anna has again written an article that brings out additional understanding regarding the same topic I was in the process of video-recording (I give this credit to our both communicating with Source): http://annavonreitz.com/liarsletsdiscuss.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/evilonsteroids.pdf

Keywords
demoncabalsimulationdimensionresonanceweftptbgooschwabharmonizegrapheneboundsdigitizemetesresonate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why Being Prepared Is Just Common Sense

Why Being Prepared Is Just Common Sense

Mike Adams
Know What Goes on Your Skin: Explore Lab-Tested Picks in Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 4 Sale

Know What Goes on Your Skin: Explore Lab-Tested Picks in Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 4 Sale

HRS Editors
Meta Expands AI Age Estimation and Teen Account Restrictions Globally on Instagram

Meta Expands AI Age Estimation and Teen Account Restrictions Globally on Instagram

Douglas Harrington
VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran&#8217;s Rezaei To End War

VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran’s Rezaei To End War

Garrison Vance
United Airlines Blocks AI Assistants From Booking Flights, Cites System Access

United Airlines Blocks AI Assistants From Booking Flights, Cites System Access

Chase Codewell
U.S. Data Center Restrictions May Benefit Bitcoin Miners&#8217; AI Ambitions

U.S. Data Center Restrictions May Benefit Bitcoin Miners’ AI Ambitions

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy