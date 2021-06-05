Dr Judy Mikovits on Shedding, Medicines, Super Spreaders, Blood Clots and More

Candyce Estave from Autism One interviews Dr Judy on shedding, super spreaders, why blood clots are appearing, Hydroxychloroquine vs Chorine Dioxide, antibody protection, air purifiers, Gardasil and more. Time stamp below.

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:35

Difference between Hydroxychloroquine and Chorine Dioxide



6:10

Shedding and transmission



9:00

Aerosolized



11:00

Super spreaders are the one's vaccinated and wearing a masks



12:38

Where can we get a mask that can protect us



14:22

Cannibus balms protects skin



15:30

J & J vaccine information. Does it spread?



18:25

Blood disorders/clots



20:10

Now that I’ve had the virus do my antibodies protect me?



23:48

Healthy people and young type A personalities will be injured from the shots

25:00

Remedies



25:35

Air Purifier/Ozone machine - does this protect us?



27:14

Ivermectin shakes due to detoxing too fast



29.16

Indoctrination - Dr David Martin



32:40

Gardasil vaccine injury to children



35:00

How to be proactive.



41:29

Medical Racism by Children’s Health Defense



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