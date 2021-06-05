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Dr Judy Mikovits on Shedding, Medicines, Super Spreaders, Blood Clots and More
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321 views • June 05, 2021
Candyce Estave from Autism One interviews Dr Judy on shedding, super spreaders, why blood clots are appearing, Hydroxychloroquine vs Chorine Dioxide, antibody protection, air purifiers, Gardasil and more. Time stamp below.
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:35
Difference between Hydroxychloroquine and Chorine Dioxide
6:10
Shedding and transmission
9:00
Aerosolized
11:00
Super spreaders are the one's vaccinated and wearing a masks
12:38
Where can we get a mask that can protect us
14:22
Cannibus balms protects skin
15:30
J & J vaccine information. Does it spread?
18:25
Blood disorders/clots
20:10
Now that I’ve had the virus do my antibodies protect me?
23:48
Healthy people and young type A personalities will be injured from the shots
25:00
Remedies
25:35
Air Purifier/Ozone machine - does this protect us?
27:14
Ivermectin shakes due to detoxing too fast
29.16
Indoctrination - Dr David Martin
32:40
Gardasil vaccine injury to children
35:00
How to be proactive.
41:29
Medical Racism by Children’s Health Defense
All media content provided by WonHeart is intended for entertainment or educational purposes only. None of this content is intended to offer, or replace qualified educators or related advice. WonHeart accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever and the information contained in our website, videos, programs, services and/or products is for educational and informational purposes only, and is made available to you as self-help tools for your own use.
Join our email list for updates at WonHeartinfo.Org
:35
Difference between Hydroxychloroquine and Chorine Dioxide
6:10
Shedding and transmission
9:00
Aerosolized
11:00
Super spreaders are the one's vaccinated and wearing a masks
12:38
Where can we get a mask that can protect us
14:22
Cannibus balms protects skin
15:30
J & J vaccine information. Does it spread?
18:25
Blood disorders/clots
20:10
Now that I’ve had the virus do my antibodies protect me?
23:48
Healthy people and young type A personalities will be injured from the shots
25:00
Remedies
25:35
Air Purifier/Ozone machine - does this protect us?
27:14
Ivermectin shakes due to detoxing too fast
29.16
Indoctrination - Dr David Martin
32:40
Gardasil vaccine injury to children
35:00
How to be proactive.
41:29
Medical Racism by Children’s Health Defense
All media content provided by WonHeart is intended for entertainment or educational purposes only. None of this content is intended to offer, or replace qualified educators or related advice. WonHeart accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever and the information contained in our website, videos, programs, services and/or products is for educational and informational purposes only, and is made available to you as self-help tools for your own use.
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