Day 22 of Vacation 2019 July 22, 2019

Today we started out looking to visit a functioning windmill and ended up in Vlissingen today, the farthest west point of the Netherlands and we ran across a cool restaurant playground for he kids and got to eat raw fish, not at all like Sushi let me tell you! We walked all over a dike and got to see a couple of beaches, a few dams and lots of windmills.





