"THE END OF THE AGE: THE GREAT FALLING AWAY" [APOSTASY OF THE CHURCH]

Today's word: In the last days offense against God and the lust for better 'alternatives' to the gospel of salvation will drive many out of the church. People will fall away because God does not keep their timetable or meet their expectations- instead of man conforming to the truth of the Bible it will be cast away as an archaic and offensive book of suspicious origin and "hate speech". Jesus will be replaced by interest in (and love for) technology, fallen angels, false creatures who style themselves as "savior" and an easy pathway to Heaven. TAKE HEED THAT NO MAN DECEIVE YOU (Matthew 24:4).





Do not cast away your confidence in Yah but learn NOW, how to weather storms and challenges of life, relying on your faith so it gets stronger and more enduring with time instead of being liable to snap like a cheap rubber band when you need it the most. Jesus loves you. He is WORTH IT. Do not fall away to temptations, frustrations or deceptions, but occupy until the true God comes. In all that you do- HEAR THE WORD OF THE LORD.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/24/the-end-of-the-age-the-great-falling-away-january-19-2022/





