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Graphene oxide causes derealization symptoms in some vaccinees
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133 views • July 31, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide-and-derealization.html
Some vaccinees are reporting side effects related to a particular feeling of disconnection with reality after inoculation.
During program 81, Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna has made reference to a video in which a young couple describes that they feel as if they were 'floating in a balloon' after having been inoculated with the Moderna vaccine.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Some vaccinees are reporting side effects related to a particular feeling of disconnection with reality after inoculation.
During program 81, Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna has made reference to a video in which a young couple describes that they feel as if they were 'floating in a balloon' after having been inoculated with the Moderna vaccine.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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