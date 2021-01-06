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Jan 6 2021 DC Protests Insurrection Blitz and Biden's Speech
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324 views • January 06, 2021
Have you lost control already? All foretold and planned and shown in WW84 #dcprotest
It all smells and feels like a well planned script for an #AmericanRevolution by #CultofMAGA and those #CrisisActors playing that part...
January 6 2021 = 110
president pence january 6 2021 = 110
It all smells and feels like a well planned script for an #AmericanRevolution by #CultofMAGA and those #CrisisActors playing that part... January 6 2021 = 110 and President Pence January 6 2021 = 110 no coincidences with #Gematria
It all smells and feels like a well planned script for an #AmericanRevolution by #CultofMAGA and those #CrisisActors playing that part...
January 6 2021 = 110
president pence january 6 2021 = 110
It all smells and feels like a well planned script for an #AmericanRevolution by #CultofMAGA and those #CrisisActors playing that part... January 6 2021 = 110 and President Pence January 6 2021 = 110 no coincidences with #Gematria
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