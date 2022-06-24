FDA official Dr. Marks says vaccinated kids have a 500% increase of myocarditis -safe and effective

Jim Crenshaw.Who is Dr. Peter Marks:

Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D. is the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the Food and Drug Administration. The center is responsible for assuring the safety and effectiveness of biological products, including vaccines, allergenic products, blood and blood products, and cellular, tissue, and gene therapies.





In other words he is a cold blooded killer of children. He knows he is maiming and killing and does not care. Tax dollars at work. Taxpayer funded genocide. I don't know what he has going on in his background behind him but it looks creepy.

Source: 153news.net JBossman008.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/CVKnJPjxfTmK/