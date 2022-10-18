CA DOCTORS FIGHT BACK AGAINST ‘MEDICAL MISINFORMATION’ BILL

Del BigTree at the HighWire
October 14, 2022
Dr. Jeff Barke, a founding member of America’s Frontline Doctors, joins Del to discuss California’s new law enacted with the passage of AB2098, which effectively makes it illegal for doctors to disagree with politicians.
