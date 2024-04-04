Man Tries to Reason out Who the Good ones are so we dont look like Haters

The thoughts usually go something like this.Trying to figure out who the good ones are so we can blame a side group and not look like haters we are trying to defend and Warn our own people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.