© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Psi Science: Clairvoyance and Remote Viewing
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • December 14, 2020
Clairvoyance, or as the intelligence agencies have renamed it, Remote Viewing, is the psychic ability to internally “see” and obtain information on a given target object, person, location or event across both space and time. Mystics, shamans, yogis, meditators, out-of-body experiencers, near-death experiencers, psychedelic users, people under hypnosis, and naturally gifted psychics have all reported the ability of clairvoyance for centuries. More recently however, experiments performed by the CIA, US Army, SRI and PEAR laboratories suggest that given proper training, everyone is capable of cultivating this skill of inner vision.
The following presentation Psi Science: Clairvoyance and Remote Viewing was taken from a chapter in my book "Spiritual Science" available from Lulu and Amazon:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
The following presentation Psi Science: Clairvoyance and Remote Viewing was taken from a chapter in my book "Spiritual Science" available from Lulu and Amazon:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.