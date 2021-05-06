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The Harpazo (aka The Rapture)
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Sorry for the poor audio. It seems that my whiskers were brushing against the microphone to cause the crackling and popping throughout the video.
The Harpazo (aka The Rapture) is the event that triggers the Setting The Stage for The Apocalypse to Begin.
This video is part of a series that form a Timeline Proposition that explore the events leading up to the opening of the Seals as recorded in Revelation 6.
~~~~~~~
And So The Apocalypse Begins
Part Two: Setting The Stage
The Harpazo (aka The Rapture)
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
The Promise
John 14:1-3
Meet the Lord in the air
1 Thessalonians 4:13-18
We shall be changed
1 Corinthians 15:50-57
We shall be like Him
1 John 3:2
The gift of God
Ephesians 2:8
God should taste death
Hebrews 2:9
Remission
Hebrews 9:22
Let this cup pass from me
Matthew 26:39
Why hast thou forsaken me?
Matthew 27:45-46
He was seen [alive]
1 Corinthians 15:3-8
He was taken up
Acts 1:9
They which came out of great tribulation
Revelation 7:14
The Restrainer
2 Thessalonians 2:7-8
God tenderly cares for them
Revelation 7:17
~~~~~~~
References (Videos):
The Imagery of Ancient Jewish Wedding
https://odysee.com/@AboutGod:4/The-Rapture---Chuck-Missler---Session-1
~~~~~~~
References (Articles):
The Wedding Model
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2003/449/
The Jewish Wedding System and The Bride of the Messiah
By Dr. Arnold Fruchtenbaum
http://www.arielcontent.org/dcs/pdf/mbs113m.pdf
~~~~~~~
Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
The Harpazo (aka The Rapture) is the event that triggers the Setting The Stage for The Apocalypse to Begin.
This video is part of a series that form a Timeline Proposition that explore the events leading up to the opening of the Seals as recorded in Revelation 6.
~~~~~~~
And So The Apocalypse Begins
Part Two: Setting The Stage
The Harpazo (aka The Rapture)
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
The Promise
John 14:1-3
Meet the Lord in the air
1 Thessalonians 4:13-18
We shall be changed
1 Corinthians 15:50-57
We shall be like Him
1 John 3:2
The gift of God
Ephesians 2:8
God should taste death
Hebrews 2:9
Remission
Hebrews 9:22
Let this cup pass from me
Matthew 26:39
Why hast thou forsaken me?
Matthew 27:45-46
He was seen [alive]
1 Corinthians 15:3-8
He was taken up
Acts 1:9
They which came out of great tribulation
Revelation 7:14
The Restrainer
2 Thessalonians 2:7-8
God tenderly cares for them
Revelation 7:17
~~~~~~~
References (Videos):
The Imagery of Ancient Jewish Wedding
https://odysee.com/@AboutGod:4/The-Rapture---Chuck-Missler---Session-1
~~~~~~~
References (Articles):
The Wedding Model
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2003/449/
The Jewish Wedding System and The Bride of the Messiah
By Dr. Arnold Fruchtenbaum
http://www.arielcontent.org/dcs/pdf/mbs113m.pdf
~~~~~~~
Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
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