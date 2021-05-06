Sorry for the poor audio. It seems that my whiskers were brushing against the microphone to cause the crackling and popping throughout the video.The Harpazo (aka The Rapture) is the event that triggers the Setting The Stage for The Apocalypse to Begin.This video is part of a series that form a Timeline Proposition that explore the events leading up to the opening of the Seals as recorded in Revelation 6.~~~~~~~And So The Apocalypse BeginsPart Two: Setting The StageThe Harpazo (aka The Rapture)~~~~~~~Bible References:The PromiseJohn 14:1-3Meet the Lord in the air1 Thessalonians 4:13-18We shall be changed1 Corinthians 15:50-57We shall be like Him1 John 3:2The gift of GodEphesians 2:8God should taste deathHebrews 2:9RemissionHebrews 9:22Let this cup pass from meMatthew 26:39Why hast thou forsaken me?Matthew 27:45-46He was seen [alive]1 Corinthians 15:3-8He was taken upActs 1:9They which came out of great tribulationRevelation 7:14The Restrainer2 Thessalonians 2:7-8God tenderly cares for themRevelation 7:17~~~~~~~References (Videos):The Imagery of Ancient Jewish Wedding~~~~~~~References (Articles):The Wedding Modelby Chuck MisslerThe Jewish Wedding System and The Bride of the MessiahBy Dr. Arnold Fruchtenbaum~~~~~~~Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:OdyseeBitChuteBrighteon~~~~~~~