Tex-Mex, Norteño-Banda, Corridos Bélicos, 12-string guitar, Bajo Sexto, Accordion, Punchy Bass, Snappy Percussion, Festive yet Tense, Dramatic, Male Vocal, 110 BPM

(Intro) (The track kicks off with a rapid-fire timbale fill, followed immediately by a driving montuno piano riff. A heavy conga slap settles into a high-energy tumbao rhythm. Syncopated handclaps join in on the off-beats.)



(Piano riff: C-E-G-A... C-E-G-A...) (Brass blast: Ba-ba-ba-BAAAAA!)



[Verse 1] The sun is dropping, but the street is waking up I’ve got a rhythm overflowing in my cup The bass is walking like it’s got somewhere to be Between the guitar strings and the gold-leaf scenery You feel the fever from your fingers to your toes Where the music takes us, nobody really knows!



[Pre-Chorus] (Bass climbs upward) Can you hear the brass begin to play? (Brass: Doo-doo-doo-doo!) Sweeping all the heavy clouds away (Brass: Doo-doo-doo-doo!) When the timbales start to ring Everybody starts to swing!



[Chorus] (Full energy - Brass section unison) Move your body, let the spirit let loose We got the flavor, we got the juice! With a chick-chick-chicky-boom, baby, that’s the sound Lifting your spirit right off of the ground (Call) Chick-chick-chicky-boom! (Response) Boom! Boom! (Call) Chick-chick-chicky-boom! (Response) Boom! Boom!



[Verse 2] The guiro’s scratching out a message in the heat A thousand heartbeats synchronized inside the beat Crisp electric rhythm, scratching on the one The night has only—only just begun! No need for gravity, no need for shoes We’re shaking off the dust and we’re kicking out the blues!



[Bridge] (Music drops to just percussion and a funky bassline) (Clap—Clap-Clap—Clap!) Left foot, right foot, keep it in time Syncopated magic, rhythm and rhyme (Piano re-enters with a frantic, bright riff) Now bring the horns in... Bring the heat!



[Brass Solo / Percussion Break] (Trumpets take a high, trilling solo over a chaotic but tight percussion breakdown. Timbales solo with rapid rimshots.)



[Chorus] Move your body, let the spirit let loose We got the flavor, we got the juice! With a chick-chick-chicky-boom, baby, that’s the sound Lifting your spirit right off of the ground (Call) Chick-chick-chicky-boom! (Response) Boom! Boom! (Call) Chick-chick-chicky-boom! (Response) Boom! Boom!



[Outro] (Call and response fades into a groove) Chick-chick-chicky... (Boom!) Chick-chick-chicky... (Boom!) Piano trill... (Final Brass Blast: BA-DA-DA-DAAA!) (Single Conga Slap)



