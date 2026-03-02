BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Chick-chick-chicky-boom!
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 1 day ago

Tex-Mex, Norteño-Banda, Corridos Bélicos, 12-string guitar, Bajo Sexto, Accordion, Punchy Bass, Snappy Percussion, Festive yet Tense, Dramatic, Male Vocal, 110 BPM

(Intro) (The track kicks off with a rapid-fire timbale fill, followed immediately by a driving montuno piano riff. A heavy conga slap settles into a high-energy tumbao rhythm. Syncopated handclaps join in on the off-beats.)

(Piano riff: C-E-G-A... C-E-G-A...) (Brass blast: Ba-ba-ba-BAAAAA!)

[Verse 1] The sun is dropping, but the street is waking up I’ve got a rhythm overflowing in my cup The bass is walking like it’s got somewhere to be Between the guitar strings and the gold-leaf scenery You feel the fever from your fingers to your toes Where the music takes us, nobody really knows!

[Pre-Chorus] (Bass climbs upward) Can you hear the brass begin to play? (Brass: Doo-doo-doo-doo!) Sweeping all the heavy clouds away (Brass: Doo-doo-doo-doo!) When the timbales start to ring Everybody starts to swing!

[Chorus] (Full energy - Brass section unison) Move your body, let the spirit let loose We got the flavor, we got the juice! With a chick-chick-chicky-boom, baby, that’s the sound Lifting your spirit right off of the ground (Call) Chick-chick-chicky-boom! (Response) Boom! Boom! (Call) Chick-chick-chicky-boom! (Response) Boom! Boom!

[Verse 2] The guiro’s scratching out a message in the heat A thousand heartbeats synchronized inside the beat Crisp electric rhythm, scratching on the one The night has only—only just begun! No need for gravity, no need for shoes We’re shaking off the dust and we’re kicking out the blues!

[Bridge] (Music drops to just percussion and a funky bassline) (Clap—Clap-Clap—Clap!) Left foot, right foot, keep it in time Syncopated magic, rhythm and rhyme (Piano re-enters with a frantic, bright riff) Now bring the horns in... Bring the heat!

[Brass Solo / Percussion Break] (Trumpets take a high, trilling solo over a chaotic but tight percussion breakdown. Timbales solo with rapid rimshots.)

[Chorus] Move your body, let the spirit let loose We got the flavor, we got the juice! With a chick-chick-chicky-boom, baby, that’s the sound Lifting your spirit right off of the ground (Call) Chick-chick-chicky-boom! (Response) Boom! Boom! (Call) Chick-chick-chicky-boom! (Response) Boom! Boom!

[Outro] (Call and response fades into a groove) Chick-chick-chicky... (Boom!) Chick-chick-chicky... (Boom!) Piano trill... (Final Brass Blast: BA-DA-DA-DAAA!) (Single Conga Slap)

Would you like me to generate an image of the album cover for this track, or perhaps write out the specific chord progressions for the piano riffs?

Keywords
dramaticaccordionpunchy bass110 bpm12-string guitarbajo sextosnappy percussionfestive yet tensemale vocal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Shadow government exposed: DHS Secretary Noem reveals deep state spies, Wuhan collusion, and ongoing bioweapons cover-up

Shadow government exposed: DHS Secretary Noem reveals deep state spies, Wuhan collusion, and ongoing bioweapons cover-up

Lance D Johnson
Borders of Faith: A call to arms against globalist tyranny

Borders of Faith: A call to arms against globalist tyranny

Belle Carter
Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Kevin Hughes
The Final Chapter: How Trump&#8217;s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

The Final Chapter: How Trump’s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

Mike Adams
U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

Mike Adams
The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy