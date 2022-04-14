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Bill 41 Protest at Honolulu Hale
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1 view • April 14, 2022
On March 12, 2022 several property owners assembled at Honolulu Hale to protest Bill 41 which would further violate the peoples property rights. Bill 41 would threaten property owners if they allow guests to stay in their homes for less than 90 days. And forcing property owners out of the short term rental market and further eliminating competition for hotels.
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#PropertyRights #Hawaii #VacationRentals
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#PropertyRights #Hawaii #VacationRentals
Keywords
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