Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
U.S. GOVERNMENT GIANT JEW RUN PONZI SCHEME GLOBAL CON SATANIC MAFIA
channel image
itsthejews
2 Subscribers
112 views
Published 13 hours ago

YES! JEWS CONTROL EVERY ASPECT OF U.S. POLITICS. ALL POLITICIANS TAKE A SACRED OATH TO ZIONIST JEWS AND ISRAEL. JEWS PLOT 24 - 7 FOR TOTAL JEWISH WORLD DOMINATION. THE UKRAINIAN WAR IS A JEWISH SCHEME TO MAKE UKRAINE A NEW JEWISH STATE.  JEWS PUSH LBGTQ EDUCATION FOR KIDS, OPEN BOARDERS TO DESTROY USA ETC. "The protocols of the elders of zion"  click link....  http://biblebelievers.worthyofpraise.org/przion3.htm

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket