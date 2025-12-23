SPECIAL CHRISTMAS SHOW WITH PSYCHIC PREDICTIONS FOR 2026!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show from Vienna Austria, I have a special Christmas show with psychic predictions for the New Year! I hope you all can listen! With lots of love and light, For a planet is happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com