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Bigger Than Snowden. Neuro Weapons. Directed Energy Weapons. Mind Control. Targeted Individuals
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143 views • December 12, 2021
For information about U.N.’s ongoing investigations into banning Cybertorture:
https://cyber-torture.com
NSA Whistleblower Powerhouses William Binney and Kirk Wiebe Stand Up to Support “Targeted Individuals” Worldwide:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2016/10...
Bigger Than Snowden. 20+ whistleblowers speak out. www.BiggerThanSnowden.com
(Original site taken down/hacked, recreated here by Renee Pittman Mitchell):
https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/20...
and
https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/20...
Recommended video:
MK ULTRA 2019 REMOTE MIND CONTROL THROUGH AMAZON CIA CLOUD COMPUTING ELECTRONIC BRAIN LINK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6L8pw...
https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/2019/06/08/bigger-than-snowden-whistleblower-website-taken-down-fb-page-has-over-18000-likes-18000-followers/
https://cyber-torture.com
NSA Whistleblower Powerhouses William Binney and Kirk Wiebe Stand Up to Support “Targeted Individuals” Worldwide:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2016/10...
Bigger Than Snowden. 20+ whistleblowers speak out. www.BiggerThanSnowden.com
(Original site taken down/hacked, recreated here by Renee Pittman Mitchell):
https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/20...
and
https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/20...
Recommended video:
MK ULTRA 2019 REMOTE MIND CONTROL THROUGH AMAZON CIA CLOUD COMPUTING ELECTRONIC BRAIN LINK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6L8pw...
https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/2019/06/08/bigger-than-snowden-whistleblower-website-taken-down-fb-page-has-over-18000-likes-18000-followers/
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