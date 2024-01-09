The most DISTURBING part about Defense Secretary's hospitalization

Glenn Beck





Jan 8, 2024





What's more disturbing: The fact that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized for 3 days and neither President Biden nor Austin's second-in-command were informed OR the fact that nobody NEEDED to know that a top cabinet official had been hospitalized? Glenn believes this says a whole lot about who's really running our government. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal is reporting on Elon Musk's alleged drug use. So, Glenn, Pat, and Stu run through what the media should be focusing on: the list of questions that the Pentagon has still not answered.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnZ-dAAtvdA