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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1777 - Kyle Stewart - Suspect is identified
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11 views • July 15, 2021
Kyle and his girlfriend were leaving the Shop N’ Go Market, when Murphy struck her without provocation. Kyle confronted Murphy, who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. Kyle died in the hospital the next day.
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