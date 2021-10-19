© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Learn Discernment
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • October 19, 2021
📧 Get MPN FREE Email Updates at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com.
🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.comJoin
Discernment should be used in decision-making, whether its relationships, business or anything. According to God’s law we must do our part so the Holy Spirit can do His part. Master Lama Rasaji shares how we can do our part so the Holy Spirit can interact and guide us to the best decision.
Follow MPN On
👉 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/mypatriotsnetwork
👉 Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MyPatriotsNetwork/
👉 Telegram https://t.me/mypatriotsnetwork/
👉 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/my.patriots.network/
👉 My Patriots Network https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/channels/
🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.comJoin
Discernment should be used in decision-making, whether its relationships, business or anything. According to God’s law we must do our part so the Holy Spirit can do His part. Master Lama Rasaji shares how we can do our part so the Holy Spirit can interact and guide us to the best decision.
Follow MPN On
👉 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/mypatriotsnetwork
👉 Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MyPatriotsNetwork/
👉 Telegram https://t.me/mypatriotsnetwork/
👉 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/my.patriots.network/
👉 My Patriots Network https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/channels/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.