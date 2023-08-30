Create New Account
Maui Local Reporters Break Through Media Blackout Zone, Find Evidence of “Coordinated Destruction”
The Missing Link
Published Yesterday
The Alex Jones Show

Today’s broadcast is loaded with eyewitnesses from Maui, including beloved local known as “Fish”, who are all confirming administrative mass murder! Do NOT miss this!

Meanwhile, the state of California has officially released guidelines admitting NEW Covid restrictions are coming! Alex Jones will also break the latest on the Trump trials, economy, border crisis, Ukraine war, and more!

https://banned.video/watch?id=64ee6a955eb6e73fb3f73db6

Keywords
cover upmauidewsfiresmissing childrendirect energy weaponsblackrockmedia blackout zone

