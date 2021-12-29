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NY Times Editor Carlos Tejada 49 Dies a Day after Taking 100% Safe & Effective Booster...[28.12.2021]
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11 views • December 29, 2021
Earlier this month, the CDC released an advisory recommending people not get the J&J jab due to concerns it could cause blood clots.
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/cdc-panel-recommends-people-not-get-jj-vaccine-pfizer-moderna-availabl-rcna8987
Meanwhile, the agency has acknowledged Pfizer and Moderna jabs could cause heart inflammation, or inflammation of the lining of the heart, known as myocarditis and pericarditis.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/myocarditis.html
https://www.infowars.com/posts/ny-times-editor-49-dies-one-day-after-moderna-booster-jab/
Carlos Tejada, Deputy Asia Editor for The Times, Dies at 49
He was an editor in Asia for 13 years, including with The Wall Street Journal. One colleague said he had embodied the phrase, “Edit ferociously and with joy.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/22/business/media/carlos-tejada-dead.html
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/a-ny-times-editor-has-died-of-a-heart/comments
115,316 views Dec 28, 2021
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710K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L1WQf5O2VO4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
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https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/cdc-panel-recommends-people-not-get-jj-vaccine-pfizer-moderna-availabl-rcna8987
Meanwhile, the agency has acknowledged Pfizer and Moderna jabs could cause heart inflammation, or inflammation of the lining of the heart, known as myocarditis and pericarditis.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/myocarditis.html
https://www.infowars.com/posts/ny-times-editor-49-dies-one-day-after-moderna-booster-jab/
Carlos Tejada, Deputy Asia Editor for The Times, Dies at 49
He was an editor in Asia for 13 years, including with The Wall Street Journal. One colleague said he had embodied the phrase, “Edit ferociously and with joy.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/22/business/media/carlos-tejada-dead.html
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/a-ny-times-editor-has-died-of-a-heart/comments
115,316 views Dec 28, 2021
Salty Cracker
710K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L1WQf5O2VO4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://saltmustflow.com
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